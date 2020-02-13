Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 296.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 6,111,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,845. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

