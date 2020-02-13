Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. 4,268,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,677. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

