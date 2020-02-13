Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

