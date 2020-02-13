Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,982.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 3,434,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

