Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.