Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.42.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,676,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $273.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

