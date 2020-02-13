Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.76. 2,038,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,740. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $310.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.37 and a 200 day moving average of $282.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

