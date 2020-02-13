Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWZ. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. 53,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,803. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

