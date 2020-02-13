Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 258,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.96 on Thursday, hitting $341.58. 2,110,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.82 and a 200 day moving average of $258.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

