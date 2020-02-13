Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,002 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.40. 9,492,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

