Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,332 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,070 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

