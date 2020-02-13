Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,507 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. 1,206,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,887. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

