Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,476 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

