Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

