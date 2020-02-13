Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 39.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,835. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

