Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Indodax, Huobi and OTCBTC. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $881.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00146486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,078,787,360 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kuna, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Liquid, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Exrates, Kucoin, Stellarport, Stronghold, BCEX, Indodax, GOPAX, C2CX, Huobi, Kryptono, Kraken, OTCBTC, Exmo, Bitfinex, Gate.io, RippleFox, Cryptomate, BitMart, CoinEgg, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, Ovis, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Koineks and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

