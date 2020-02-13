Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

