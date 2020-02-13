Stepan (SCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. Stepan has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

