Stephen H. Kay Sells 10,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -406.72 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Roku by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Roku by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

