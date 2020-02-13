Stephens Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.26. 122,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,295. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.90%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.