Steris PLC Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Steris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.09. 3,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.90. Steris has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

