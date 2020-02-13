Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.75.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Steris has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

