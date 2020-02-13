Steven J. Goulart Sells 14,200 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MET opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

