Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 21,984 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Momo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 82,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Momo by 34.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 3,331,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

