Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 22,386 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 231.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIV. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

AIV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 857,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,727. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568 in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

