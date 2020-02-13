Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 41,120 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 52,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 611,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 312,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

