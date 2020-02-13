Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,336. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

