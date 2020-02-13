Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 731.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 870,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,431. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

