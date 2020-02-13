Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.56 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,627 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

