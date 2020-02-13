Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.67 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 226.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,654 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,358,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,609. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

