Stevens Capital Management LP Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,377,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

