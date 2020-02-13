Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.33. 774,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,357. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

