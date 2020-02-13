Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.33 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 87,201 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

