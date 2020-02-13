Stevens Capital Management LP Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.