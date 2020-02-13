Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 635.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after buying an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 2,721,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

