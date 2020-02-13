Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.89 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 2,550,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

