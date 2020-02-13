Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $3.01 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 8,480,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

