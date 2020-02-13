Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $9.69 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 5,040,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.