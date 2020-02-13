Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 66,932.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,605 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $21,408,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 502.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.80. 1,281,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,758. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.88.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

