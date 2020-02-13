Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,593 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Visa by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.40. 9,492,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

