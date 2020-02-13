Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 5,873,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,316. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

