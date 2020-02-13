Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.76. 2,681,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,342. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

