Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,930. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

