Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 16,572 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,246,294 shares of company stock worth $1,750,319,109. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 2,742,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 260.87%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

