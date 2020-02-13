Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 467.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,812 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,513,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 1,326,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.