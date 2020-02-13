Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $568.55. 479,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.08. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

