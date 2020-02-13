Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 17,016 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

