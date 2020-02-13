Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 20,129 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.62. 1,322,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.59.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

