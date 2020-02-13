Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 21,460 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.