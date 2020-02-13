Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Shares of HII traded down $19.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.36. The stock had a trading volume of 635,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

